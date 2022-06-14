As always when the transfer window opens, hype over big-money moves and which high-profile players may be joining the club gradually gets ramped-up.

Sunderland’s return to the Championship also means that they will have a little more money to spend this summer, but their best value for money could be in the free agent market.

Whether it’s experienced players looking for one final contract, or young players that have been released having failed to make the grade at senior level - there’s plenty of options available for the Black Cats this summer.

Here, we take a look at 13 free agents that Sunderland could realistically sign this summer.

Would you like to see any of these at the Stadium of Light? Have we missed anyone?

1. Neil Taylor Taylor would be a reliable option at left-back for Sunderland and showed this season for Middlesbrough that he still has a lot to offer at Championship level.

2. Romaine Sawyers Sawyers has great experience of the Championship and can play in a variety of midfield and attacking roles. The 30-year-old would add great depth and versatility to Alex Neil's squad.

3. Nya Kirby The 22-year-old had an impressive 11-game stint at Blackpool in League One a few years ago, but couldn't repeat these successes at Tranmere last year. His form for Palace Under-23's has been good however and the midfielder will want a fresh start this season.

4. Scott Sinclair It's been over a decade since Sinclair burst onto the scene with Swansea City. Spells at Manchester City, Celtic and Aston Villa have followed for the winger who has just been released by Preston North End. Sinclair enjoyed a good 2020/21 season for Preston and he could be one that's worth taking a risk on this summer.