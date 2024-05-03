Sunderland head into Saturday’s final game of the Championship season with little to play for other than pride - but the same cannot be said of their visitors Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have moved into pole position to avoid relegation from the second tier just under 12 months after they claimed promotion from League One thanks to a play-off final win against Barnsley. However, Danny Rohl’s men know they will only extend their Championship stay beyond a solitary season if they avoid defeat at the Stadium of Light.

Should they emerge pointless on Saturday lunchtime, that would open the door for relegation rivals Birmingham City to escape the drop, who will host play-off contenders Norwich City at St Andrews. Plymouth Argyle are also in mix to join Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town in League One next season as they need a win at home to Hull City to secure their second tier status.