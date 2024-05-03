“In terms of strikers, I think the game is just evolving. I can’t think of many traditional num ber nines. There are so few of them. The number nine has been talked about alot this season and rightly so.

“I don’t think the answer is we have to find a number nine, I think we have to find more attacking options with more variation. Some of our attackers this season have performed well and some haven’t performed well. I think there has got to be a reflection from some of our players, because it can’t just be that we have to recruit new players. Sometimes the players we have have got to get better and improve. Some of that is my responsibility but the other part is their responsibility.”