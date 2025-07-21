Sunderland are back in FPL after a lengthy absence

This season’s Fantasy Premier League is now live, with Sunderland returning to the game for the first time in eight years.

The Black Cats have not featured in FPL since their relegation from the top flight in 2017, but won promotion back to the division via May’s Championship play-offs, and now their full squad and price list has been revealed ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

At the time of writing, Sunderland’s most expensive players in the game are new signings Simon Adingra and Habib Diarra, as well as Patrick Roberts, Wilson Isidor, and Eliezer Mayenda - with all five priced at £5.5m.

What have Sunderland said about their return to FPL?

In an article on Monday, Sunderland said: “Sunderland supporters can now get involved in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) once again, as the Black Cats return to the game for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

“With the launch of the 2025-26 FPL season, fans across the globe can build their squads, compete with friends, and - for the first time in eight years - select Sunderland players as part of their fantasy line-up.

“The Lads’ return to the Premier League means a fresh set of red and white names are available to choose from. Make sure to join mini-leagues with fellow Sunderland supporters and keep an eye out for official club leagues, prizes, and updates throughout the season. Click here to sign up! “

Sunderland’s FPL Squad and Price List in full

Anthony Patterson - £4.5m

Simon Moore - £4m

Blondy Nna Noukeu - £4m

Dan Ballard - £4.5m

Trai Hume - £4.5m

Aji Alese - £4m

Joe Anderson - £4m

Dennis Cirkin - £4m

Leo Hjelde - £4m

Niall Huggins - £4m

Zak Johnson - £4m

Luke O’Nien - £4m

Timothee Pembele - £4m

Reinildo - £4m

Jenson Seelt - £4m

Simon Adingra - £5.5m

Habib Diarra - £5.5m

Patrick Roberts - £5.5m

Milan Aleksic - £5m

Enzo Le Fée - £5m

Romaine Mundle - £5m

Dan Neil - £5m

Ian Poveda - £5m

Chris Rigg - £5m

Noah Sadiki - £5m

Chemsdine Talbi - £5m

Abdoullah Ba - £4.5m

Alan Browne - £4.5m

Pierre Ekwah - £4.5m

Harrison Jones - £4.5m

Jay Matete - £4.5m

Nectar Triantis - £4.5m

Wilson Isidor - £5.5m

Eliezer Mayenda - £5.5m

Ahmed Abdullahi - £4.5m

Luis Hemir - £4.5m

Nazariy Rusyn - £4.5m

FPL most expensive players 2025/26

The most expensive players in this year’s iteration of FPL are Liverpool winger Mo Salah and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who are priced at £14.5m and £14m respectively. Other potentially notable players include Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak, who is expected to score well in the game and is priced at £10.5m, and Liverpool new boy Florian Wirtz, who arrived at Anfield in a package totalling £116m this summer, but costs £8.5m in FPL.

