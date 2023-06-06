News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC transfer gossip: Fabrizio Romano's Jobe Bellingham update as Burnley bid £15m for star

The latest Sunderland, EFL and Premier League transfer gossip from around the web ahead of the window.

By James Copley
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

The transfer window for English clubs will open in just over a week's time, with Sunderland and their rivals eyeing deals ahead of the new season.

The Black Cats have been linked with a number of incoming deals whilst questions remain about the future of some of their players, with Premier League clubs showing an interest.

And there's also plenty of news and interesting rumours involving Sunderland's rivals in the Championship... here, we take you through all of the key headlines and talking points that you may have missed ahead of the transfer window opening:

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has stated that "nothing is collapsing" regarding Sunderland's move for Birmingham City's Jobe Bellingham. The Daily Mail recently stated that the two clubs were still haggling over a fee which prompted concerns surrounding the transfer.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is wanted by Tottenham and Manchester United after helping keep Everton in the Premier League last season.

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager after poaching the coach from Scottish domestic treble winners Celtic. The Greek-Australian was considered by Sunderland for the top job under the stewardship of Martin Bain.

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo is reportedly wanted by Sunderland, West Brom, Everton, West Ham and Feyenoord following the Ivorian's successful loan stint at the Stadium of Light last season.

Chelsea want £20million for Burnley loan star Ian Maatsen as negotiations continue. Burnley are said to have had a £15million bid turned down for their former loanee left-back. The Clarets have also been heavily linked with Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

