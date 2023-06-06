The transfer window for English clubs will open in just over a week's time, with Sunderland and their rivals eyeing deals ahead of the new season.

The Black Cats have been linked with a number of incoming deals whilst questions remain about the future of some of their players, with Premier League clubs showing an interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there's also plenty of news and interesting rumours involving Sunderland's rivals in the Championship... here, we take you through all of the key headlines and talking points that you may have missed ahead of the transfer window opening:

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has stated that "nothing is collapsing" regarding Sunderland's move for Birmingham City's Jobe Bellingham. The Daily Mail recently stated that the two clubs were still haggling over a fee which prompted concerns surrounding the transfer.

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager after poaching the coach from Scottish domestic treble winners Celtic. The Greek-Australian was considered by Sunderland for the top job under the stewardship of Martin Bain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo is reportedly wanted by Sunderland, West Brom, Everton, West Ham and Feyenoord following the Ivorian's successful loan stint at the Stadium of Light last season.