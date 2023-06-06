As many as six clubs are now interested in signing Manchester United's young star Amad Diallo on loan during the summer window, according to reports.

The Ivorian played 39 times in the Championship for Sunderland last season, netting 14 goals and chipping in with three assists following a mediocre loan at Rangers the season before.

Upon returning to the club after the highly successful loan stint, Amad was in attendance at Wembley as Manchester United lost in the FA Cup final to arch-rivals Manchester City, who are now 90 minutes away from a historic treble.

Sunderland are said to be interested in Amad's return to the Stadium of Light next season with the player himself hinting several times on Instagram that he would be open to coming back under head coach Tony Mowbray.

However, Premier League trio Burnley, West Ham and Everton have all been linked with a move for Amad and can offer top-flight football over Sunderland given the Wearsiders' Championship status.

The 20-year-old attacker has also been linked with Eredivisie champions Feyenoord, who are said to be interested in bringing Amad to Holland after a previous failed loan bid for the forward. Reports also claim another unidentified club also keen, bringing the total to six

Amad and Sunderland were recently mentioned in English rapper Dave's latest track, "UK Rap", after his notable loan spell at the Stadium of Light, which caused much buzz online.