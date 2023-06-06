Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is wanted by Tottenham after helping keep Everton in the Premier League last season.

The 29-year-old 52-cap England international played in 37 of the Toffees' 38 top-flight league games last campaign as the Goodison Park club managed to survive under former Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

However, recent reports have claimed that Tottenham have contacted Everton over a potential summer transfer for Pickford but have been put off by the high asking price for the goalkeeper.

Spurs are said to to be on the hunt for a new number-one goalkeeper after the decline in form of club captain Hugo Lloris combined with the Frenchman's injury issues.

Pickford, born in Washington, began life at Sunderland, rising through the ranks at the Academy of Light to the first team with several loan moves in between, including a successful stint at Preston North End during the 2015-16 season.

The Wearsiders were then relegated to League One in 2017 prompting Pickford’s move to Goodison Park to join Everton for a deal potentially worth a whopping £30million.

Pickford has also been his country’s first-choice stopper since the last World Cup in 2018, and started every game at last year’s European Championships and the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

There had been speculation Pickford could leave at the end of his last contract but has penned a deal until June 2027 with the Premier League club which could mean Tottenham are priced out of a deal for the goalkeeper.