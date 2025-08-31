Conflicting reports emerge as Villarreal close in on Georges Mikautadze – with Aston Villa pushing late to hijack

There are conflicting reports surrounding the future of Georges Mikautadze after Fabrizio Romano reported that Villarreal have agreed a €30million (£25.6million) deal with Lyon for the Georgian striker – just hours after fresh claims suggested Aston Villa had made a late move to hijack the transfer.

Mikautadze, 24, has been one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe this summer, with reports earlier in the window loosely linking him to Sunderland as Kristjaan Speakman and Régis Le Bris assessed attacking options. However, Romano claimed Villarreal had scheduled Mikautadze’s flight for Saturday ahead of a medical on Sunday, describing the deal as “here we go”.

But French journalist Marc Mechenoua has reported that Aston Villa are still in talks with Lyon and have even had a €25million (£21.3million) bid submitted, with personal terms agreed between the player and the Premier League club. Villa are said to remain hopeful of hijacking the deal despite Villarreal’s push to get the signing finalised this weekend.

Mikautadze only joined Lyon from Metz in July 2024 for €18.5million (£15.8million) but has attracted widespread interest following a prolific spell last season, where he scored 13 goals in 20 Ligue 1 games and was voted Player of the Month three times. He also impressed in Europe, scoring twice in Lyon’s 4-1 Europa League win over Qarabağ in November.

Lyon have been reluctant to sell after losing club captain Alexandre Lacazette to Saudi Arabian side Neom, but the French side’s ongoing financial problems – including the need to raise €40million (£34.2million) before the transfer deadline – have forced them to consider offers.

Sunderland’s name briefly appeared in early summer discussions around Mikautadze, but the Black Cats are understood to have since focused on other targets, with Loïs Openda and Abdul Fatawu among those still under consideration ahead of Monday’s 7pm deadline.

With Villarreal pushing to wrap up the signing and Aston Villa attempting a late intervention, Mikautadze’s future remains one of the most intriguing transfer stories to watch heading into deadline day.

Le Bris offers Dan Neil contract update

Le Bris has provided an update on the club’s ongoing contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Neil could leave for nothing next summer if no agreement is reached, but Le Bris remains optimistic that a solution can still be found before the player can technically sign for another club in January. “It’s the normal life of a player and a club,” Le Bris said.

The Sunderland head coach added: “It is always a shared decision in the end. If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project.”

However, Le Bris still sounded hopeful when pressed further on the situation between Neil and the club: “Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”

Neil, 23, reportedly turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs earlier this summer to remain at Sunderland and fight for his place in Le Bris’ side. Despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a significant summer investment, his focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood ambition of representing his hometown club in the Premier League. Despite that, a new deal between Neil and Sunderland has yet to be agreed upon.

