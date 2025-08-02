Fabrizio Romano shares update as £42.3m-rated Sunderland-linked striker nears decision on future move

Sunderland have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid forward Gonzalo García, with Spanish outlet Diario AS reporting that the 21-year-old is “very close” to agreeing a new deal at the Bernabéu.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the development, stating: “The player has already said yes.” The Black Cats had been among several Premier League clubs monitoring García’s situation amid growing interest following his breakout displays at the ongoing Club World Cup in the United States.

Romano’s full post on social media regarding the Real Madrid striker and reported Sunderland target on Friday night read: Gonzalo Garcia’s new deal is VERY CLOSE TO BE AGREED, announces Diario AS! “The player has already said yes.”

The young striker, rated at around £42.3m owing to a release clause, has caught the eye after chipping in with several goals and assists during the tournament, reinforcing his status as one of the most promising attacking prospects in Spanish football, with Sunderland linked with a deal earlier in the summer.

Able to operate across the forward line, García combines pressing intensity with aerial strength and sharp link-up play. He scored 35 goals in a single U19 season under Álvaro Arbeloa and has become known in Spain for his adaptability and maturity beyond his years.

Sunderland interest aligned with recruitment strategy

García, who is contracted to Real Madrid until 2027, had been closely tracked by Sunderland as they continue reshaping Régis Le Bris’ squad for life in the Premier League. The forward was seen to fit with the club’s recruitment profile: technically gifted, young, and with clear resale value. Despite his youth, García has already made an impact at senior level – with 30 goals in 73 games for Real Madrid Castilla and three goals in nine first-team appearances.

He joined a list of potential attacking additions Sunderland have been exploring this summer, following the arrivals of Simon Adingra, Granit Xhaka, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Enzo Le Fée, Chemsdine Talbi, and Dutch goalkeeper Robin Roefs. Atlético Madrid full-back Reinildo also joined on a free earlier in the window.

The Club World Cup saw García’s stock rise significantly, with three top-flight English clubs reportedly making contact with the player’s camp to explore a summer transfer. His reported valuation of around £30million by some clubs (release clause of £42.3million) reflects that growing interest – and the belief he can develop into a high-end forward option.

Madrid commitment blocks Sunderland move

However, despite the interest, García’s preference remains clear. He dreams of breaking into the Real Madrid first team under new head coach Xabi Alonso, following in the footsteps of fellow academy graduates like Marco Asensio, Nacho and Dani Carvajal. That ambition appears to be edging closer to reality, with AS reporting that contract renewal talks are progressing well.

But García’s path to regular first-team minutes remains uncertain. With Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr, Rodrygo, Endrick and Arda Güler all expected to feature prominently next season, the competition for attacking roles is fierce.

