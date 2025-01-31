Fabrizio Romano drops contract update on £11.3m ex-Sunderland, Celtic and Man City man
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has dropped an update on the future of ex-Sunderland flop Jason Denayar
Denayer’s loan spell at the Stadium of Light is probably best forgotten with the ex-Manchester City defender departing Wearside following the club's relegation from the Premier League under David Moyes. The player made 24 appearances in the Premier League but was hampered by injuries during his time on Wearside.
After leaving parent club Manchester City, the ex-Celtic loanee signed for Lyon on a four-year contract back in 2018 for a transfer fee of around €10million including €3.5million in incentives, which works out at around £11.3million. After his stint in France, the defender moved to Shabab Al Ahli, and then Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.
However, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the player’s future. He said: “Jason Denayer, set to be available as free agent as his contract at Saudi side Al Fateh will be terminated. Mutual agreement reached with Denayer to leave in the next hours.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.