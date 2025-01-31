Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland flop looks set to become a free agent before the end of the transfer window

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has dropped an update on the future of ex-Sunderland flop Jason Denayar

Denayer’s loan spell at the Stadium of Light is probably best forgotten with the ex-Manchester City defender departing Wearside following the club's relegation from the Premier League under David Moyes. The player made 24 appearances in the Premier League but was hampered by injuries during his time on Wearside.

After leaving parent club Manchester City, the ex-Celtic loanee signed for Lyon on a four-year contract back in 2018 for a transfer fee of around €10million including €3.5million in incentives, which works out at around £11.3million. After his stint in France, the defender moved to Shabab Al Ahli, and then Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

However, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the player’s future. He said: “Jason Denayer, set to be available as free agent as his contract at Saudi side Al Fateh will be terminated. Mutual agreement reached with Denayer to leave in the next hours.”