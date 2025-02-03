Sunderland face off against their North East rivals Middlesbrough on Monday night at 8pm in the Championship

Middlesbrough are reportedly closing in on a double transfer deal ahead of Monday night’s game against Sunderland.

The two clubs square off in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 8pm, while the transfer window still has three hours left to go. However, ahead of the game, Boro boss Michael Carrick looks to have been handed a double transfer boost.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has stated that Middlesbrough are currently completing deals for both Samuel Iling Junior and Kelechi Iheanacho. He also claims that Aston Villa have now signed all documents for a new loan after recalling Iling Jr from Bologna. The pair haven’t yet been announced as Boro players but the deals look to be all but certain.

The news provides Carrick and Middlesbrough with a significant boost heading into the game against Sunderland. Although neither will be signed in time to play against the Black Cats, the duo will seriously bolster the Teessider’s top-six chances. 28-year-old Iheanacho once joined Leicester City from Manchester City for an eye-watering £25million.

Last year, 21-year-old Iling-Junior signed for Premier League club Aston Villa on a permanent deal, as part of a double transfer from Juventus, alongside Enzo Barrenechea. The deal commanded a €14million fee, plus €3million in add-ons, which works out as a package at around £14million in UK money.

Middlesbrough look to have sanctioned an outgoing, however, with striker Emmanuel Latte Lath having undergone his medical ahead of his move to Atlanta in America. Middlesbrough will bank up to £22million for the striker, which is an MLS record. The transfer is split between an £18million fee plus £4million in add-ons.