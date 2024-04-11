Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland came away with another hard-fought point on Tuesday after drawing 0-0 at Leeds United. Mike Dodds’ side defended resolutely to keep out a Whites outfit who had previously scored in all but one other home game this season, registering a fourth clean sheet in five matches in the process.

Another dramatic Championship midweek saw none of the automatic promotion chasers win, with Leicester City losing at Millwall while Ipswich Town were held by Watford. Another full round of fixtures gets underway on Friday evening and in the meantime, The Sunderland Echo has rounded up some of the latest key stories.

Deeney’s promotion verdict

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney believes the pressure on Leeds could negatively impact them in the promotion race. Deeney is expecting Ipswich to join Leicester in the top two.

“If you sit in and hit them [Leeds] on the counterattack, all the pressure is on them, with and without the ball,” Deeney told Sky Sports. “If you look at Ipswich, they are one of the only few teams, especially at the top, that can play football, beat you up and do whichever way you want to do it.

“They’ve got enough off the bench and enough characters. They’ve got goals throughout the team, a style of play and a belief with the manager, the crowd and the new board, everyone has bought into what this club is all about and they’re riding the crest of a wave.”

Cardiff pair disciplined

Cardiff City striker Callum Robinson and defender Mahlon Romeo have been disciplined by the club. The pair were not named in the Bluebirds squad for Wednesday’s 1-0 win at Birmingham City.

"I said at the start of the season, discipline and respect is the most important thing for me," manager Erol Bulut said. "They were a little bit away from that. For Robbo we will have a discussion. I will also have a talk with Mahlon but he will be back."

Millwall star’s transfer stance

Millwall talisman Zian Flemming has suggested a move away from the Den could be on the cards this summer. The 25-year-old, who has 7 goals and 4 assists in the Championship this season, admits he is keen on making the step up to a Premier League side.

“I want to play as high as possible, that won’t surprise anyone,” Fleming told Dutch outlet Soccer News. “Our common goal is to get promoted to the Premier League with Millwall. Unfortunately, we did not succeed last year and the same goes for this year.