Sunderland's Championship campaign is nearing a conclusion, with the Black Cats back in action at West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

Mike Dodds has seen his squad options increase in recent weeks, with a number of key players returning. And the interim head coach hopes that he will be able to welcome back one or two more senior players before the campaign comes to a close - though it is unlikely that anyone will be returning before Saturday's game.

Corry Evans is one contender to return to the squad, providing he comes through full training this week. Evans had been close to making his long-awaited comeback from an ACL injury before suffering a minor setback in training, but Dodds had expected him to be back with the squad this week. Sunderland are determined not to rush Evans back into action and risk a further setback given the length of his absence, but he is expected to play a part before the end of the season if not this weekend.

Likewise Dennis Cirkin, who has been absent since January with a hamstring problem. Dodds revealed ahead of the defeat to Blackburn Rovers that Cirkin was around a fortnight away from returning and so this weekend's fixture will come too soon for the 22-year-old, he should be in line for a return if not for Millwall's visit then perhaps the trip to Watford the following weekend. The Black Cats are likely to take a similar approach to his return to Aji Alese, being more cautious than usual and gradually reintegrating him into Championship football. Both players have had a torrid time with injuries and the key for all parties is to ensure they are ready to hit the ground running at the start of a pivotal pre-season campaign.

Two players who are 'touch and go' to return this season are Nazariy Rusyn and Elliot Embleton. Rusyn has been struggling with a significant calf problem, and though he is back running on the Academy of Light pitches he is yet to rejoin full training at this stage. Dodds is hopeful he could feature in the season finale against Sheffield Wednesday, but that is not guaranteed at this stage. Embleton also a doubt to feature again before the summer after a series of minor setbacks in his attempt to return from the significant muscle injury that cut short his loan at Derby County. Like Alese and Cirkin, Sunderland's focus is ensuring Embleton is ready for pre-season where he can look to build his fitness and hopefully push for a first-team place.

Sunderland then have three longer-term injuries, all of which will run beyond the end of the current campaign. Jay Matete underwent surgery on a knee problem earlier this year, bringing and end to his loan spell at Oxford United. Sunderland remain confident at this stage that he will be able to regain fitness in time for the pre-season campaign.

