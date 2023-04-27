Ex-Sunderland youngster has been a vital part of Plymouth Argyle’s push for promotion
Ex-Sunderland midfielder Bali Mumba has been a key figure in Plymouth’s promotion push and he says it would mean the world to him if the Pilgrims can get promoted.
Following their 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers the Pilgrims are in prime position to win the League One title.
And Mumba has been a key part of Plymouth’s success during his loan spell from Norwich City, scoring six times and bagging 10 assists. Steven Schumacher’s side need just two points to secure automatic promotion, however, they may be in for a test if they want to lift the League One title.
Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich have been in fine form all season as they stand just one point behind the league leaders and with two games to go, one slip-up from either side could cost them the title.
Schumacher knows what is needed from his side to clinch the title, he said: “I'm really pleased, I'm not underplaying that, but we know there is still work to do.
“We are not over the line yet. We need one more win, and if we can get that at home on Saturday then we can all go away and have the best summer ever."
Speaking about the potential promotion, Mumba said: "It would mean the world, it would mean everything. I feel obviously the fans deserve it, the gaffer (Steven Schumacher) and the staff deserve it, us the players we deserve it with the work we have put in this season.
"It's not by luck to be in the position that we are at. There is a lot of work that needs to be done. We are there because of the work we have put in.
"So it would mean the world. That's something I'm looking forward to doing in the next couple of weeks.”
During his time at Argyle, Mumba collected the League One Young Player of the Year award and was named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Season.
He reacted on Twitter about the awards: “Blessed to be awarded League One Young Player of the Year and also be included in Team of the Year. Huge thank you to the staff, my teammates, the fans and everyone that’s been part of my journey. Onto the next.”