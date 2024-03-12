Ex-Sunderland transfer target 'expected to leave' Premier League club this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland target Daniel Jebbison is 'expected' to leave Sheffield United during the summer - according to reports.

The 20-year-old forward player came through the youth ranks at the Premier League club making his debut during the 2020-21 season before the Blades' eventual relegation back to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jebbison scored his first goal for the club against Everton on 16 May, becoming the youngest player to score in their first start in the Premier League, then signing his first professional contract the following summer.

Jebbison played for Sheffield United eight times during the first half of the following campaign but was loaned out to League One side Burton Albion. Sunderland, a third-tier outfit at the time, came close to signing the England youth international, with the player in attendance for a game at the Stadium of Light before eventually joining The Brewers.

Jebbison scored seven goals in 20 appearances for Burton Albion in League One as Sunderland won promotion through the play-offs under Alex Neil after defeating Wycombe Wanderers in the final at Wembley to seal a return to the Championship.

Since then, Jebbison has found first-team football at Bramall Lane hard to come by illness hampering his progress, Alan Nixon of The Sun has stated that Jebbison and Blades teammate Oli McBurnie are hoping for "fresh starts" this summer and are "expected" to leave Sheffield United when their contracts expire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad