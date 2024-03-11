Ex-Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo fuels Manchester United exit speculation with social media move
Amad Diallo has made some changes to his social media accounts - a move which has once again caused a stir.
The former Sunderland loanee was the centre of transfer speculation once again in January with a potential loan move spoken about during the winter window.
However, Manchester United opted to keep Amad at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag to play the attacking midfielder more in the first-team. However, Amad's minutes so far since January have totalled just 27 with the player reportedly growing unhappy.
Rumours and speculation have swirled in social media suggesting that Amad was due to meet ten Hag over the forward player's lack of opportunities at the Premier League giants. In a rather interesting move, though, Amad has removed any mention of Manchester United from his Instagram account, once again sparking talk that the player is frustrated with his progress.
Amad enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Sunderland last season in the Championship and helped propel Tony Mowbray's side to the play-offs. The Black Cats were keen for the player to return last summer but a knee injury complicated matters.
Mowbray and Amad enjoyed a close relationship during their time on Wearside together - however, the former has since been sacked and is now manager at Birmingham City whilst undergoing treatment for a health issue.
The Black Cats, alongside Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Leicester City, were credited with an interest in Amad this January after his return to fitness following last summer's injury. However, United kept Amad after paying Italian side Atalanta a reported fee of £19million, rising to £37million, for the player in 2020.