Ex-Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke returns to action for Wigan Athletic after cardiac arrest

Former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke has played his first game for Wigan Athletic since suffering a cardiac arrest.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 8:25 am

The incident happened before Wigan’s match at Cambridge back in November last year – and the striker has been out of action since.

A club statement from Wigan after the incident said: "Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke will not be available for selection for the immediate future.

"The 28-year-old collapsed during training in the build up to Latics’ Sky Bet League One match at Cambridge United and, after receiving treatment from the Club’s medical staff, Charlie was taken to hospital where he continues to be monitored.

"We are pleased to say Charlie is in a stable condition and is in communication with his family, hospital staff and the Club’s medical team.”

But now Wyke has returned to action and played for Wigan Athletic in a pre-season friendly against Bamber Bridge this week.

GILLINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Charlie Wyke of Wigan Athletic reacts during the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Wigan Athletic at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Gillingham, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)
