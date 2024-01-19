Jordan Henderson has made the move to Ajax after calling time on his relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Jordan Henderson's Saudi Arabian nightmare is now over just six months after his controversial decision to upstick and play in the Middle East.

Henderson received criticism from the LGBTQ community for making the move to Saudi Arabia given his historic support of the group and Saudi Arabia's laws on sexuality. The 33-year-old cost Al Ettifaq a fee in the region of £13million, with the Saudi club reportedly paying him a wage of around £350,000 per week. Despite his wish to return to the Premier League.

However, Henderson's contract has now been ripped up and the former Sunderland midfielder has made the move to Holland to play for Ajax. The players has aspirations to be named in England's European Championships squad under Gareth Southgate this summer.

On social media last night, Henderson stated: I’m sad to say that I will be leaving Al Ettifaq with immediate effect. It wasn’t an easy decision but one that I feel is best for me and my family.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the club & the fans for all the support during my time. I really felt the love from Day One. I’ll keep watching & hoping for your success. Good luck for the future."

The midfielder came through the ranks at Sunderland, where he made 79 appearances, before signing for Liverpool in 2011, captaining The Reds to a Premier League title and a Champions League triumph.

Henderson called the past few days a "whirlwind" and a "crazy few days" but that he was excited to be starting a "new chapter" in his career in Holland following six months in Saudi Arabia.

"Putting on that Ajax shirt for the first time will be really special and I can't wait for that to happen," he said in an interview released by his new club.

"Once I knew that there was an opportunity [to move here], I was over-excited and just overwhelmed that this opportunity was there for me.