After five years on Wearside, save for a brief loan spell at Charlton Athletic in 2020, McGeady linked up with former Black Cats boss Lee Johnson at Hibernian earlier last summer, but has made just 14 appearances for the Easter Road outfit. Injury problems severely hampered his season in Scotland before a hamstring injury picked up in February prematurely ended his season.

McGeady has since revealed that he considered retirement following this latest injury setback, one that is likely to keep him out of action until the beginning of next season. However, speaking about McGeady’s road to recovery, Johnson revealed that the 37-year-old is keen to prolong his career and is aiming to get back fit for next season.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Sunderland player Aiden McGeady reacts dejectedly after the Sky Bet League One Play-off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on May 22, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Johnson said: “The main focus for us and for him is getting him fit. We have to do that anyway and then there has to be a decision made on the back of that. It’s the right thing to do to make sure we see that process through.

“That could be anywhere from 12 weeks to 24 weeks depending on how he reacts to the surgery and how his rehab goes, and the age factor comes into it. But the one thing I do know and I can publicly state is he’s very, very keen to continue to play, and he’s very keen to continue to play for Hibs.”

