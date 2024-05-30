Ex-Sunderland, Rangers, Leeds United and Manchester United man linked with EFL jobs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland player David Healy has been linked with two EFL jobs this summer.

The 95-cap ex-Northern Ireland international - who also played for Leeds United, Rangers and Manchester United during his career - is reportedly in contention for both the Cheltenham Town and Morecambe jobs.

Cheltenham are on the hunt for a new boss after Darrell Clarke’s decision to take the reins at Barnsley. Morecambe, on the other hand, have been managerless since the departure of Ged Brannan last month.

According to the website Football Insider, Healy is a contender for both roles. The manager has never managed in the EFL before but both clubs are said to be willing to take a punt on the 44-year-old. Healy has extensive experience of playing in the United Kingdom, spending time at Preston North End, Port Vale, Norwich City, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers while in the second tier.

Healy made 21 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland between 2008 and 2011, scoring three goals. During his time on Wearside, the forward player was sent out on loan to Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers before eventually leaving the club permanently for Rangers.