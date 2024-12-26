Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland man will join the 7,500-strong away end at Ewood Park on Boxing Day

Former Sunderland man Max Power has revealed he will join the 7,500 away fans at Ewood Park this afternoon.

The Black Cats face Blackburn Rovers away from home on Boxing Day in the Championship, with a sell-out Mackem following expected. On social media ahead of the game, though, Power revealed that he would also be making the trip.

He said on X: “Best football fixture of the season today. Wish I was playing! Blackburn away for me and my boys. Haway the lads!”

The 31-year-old joined Sunderland at the beginning of the 2018-19 season in League One on an initial loan deal before making the move from Wigan Athletic permanent shortly after.

The midfielder made 137 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions, scoring 13 goals in the process over three seasons at the Stadium of Light. Power even captained the club for a period and was part of the team that won the Papa John's Trophy under Lee Johnson.

Power left Sunderland in 2021 to rejoin former club Wigan Athletic, where he spent another two seasons before making the move to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Qadsiah, who have now won promotion to the Saudi Pro League during the 2023-24 season. Power recently joined the Danish Superliga club AGF.

Last summer, Power revealed he had been playing with some discomfort for a significant period of time and had been taking painkilling injections during his time at Sunderland.

In May, Power wrote on social media after his departure from Saudi Arabia: “Years of painkillers and injections to get through games had finally caught up with me and I required surgery on my groin and hernia. As someone who has never been injured before, in hindsight, I probably rushed the comeback and faced many setbacks along the way.

“In January I took a very difficult decision to end my season to allow the club to bring in another foreign player as the rule in this division is 7 international players per team. It broke my heart but I am proud of my decision to put the team and the football club before my own self. I have had to learn to lead in a different way than on the pitch, by helping the team every day in training and in the dressing room.

“This period has allowed me to fully reset my body and I now feel stronger and better than at any stage in my career. I want to thank all staff at the club and the owner Aramco for the help during this period. I have seen the best specialists in world football and had surgery from one of the best surgeons in the game.”

“The biggest thank you is to my wife and children for their unwavering support. They’ve seen how hard I’ve worked and the impact not being able to play has had on me. This period of time out of the team has made me realise how much I still love this game that has given me a great life to date. I can’t wait for pre-season to begin and I look forward to helping the club progress next season.”