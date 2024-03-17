Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland player Brian Deane has delivered his verdict on three potential candidates to take the head coach role at the club during the summer.

Interim head coach Mike Dodds currently occupies the role after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year. Since then, the likes of Scott Parker, Roy Keane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all been linked with the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have played against both Ole and Roy (Keane) as players and managed against Ole when I was over in Norway, and Ole has a different style to Roy clearly – you can see that with the two personalities," Deane told Seven Jackpots by Online Casino.

"Ole has achieved a lot as a manager, and perhaps is way is different and more going to listen to other people that Roy might, but it doesn’t mean that either is the right way of doing it. I think at a club like Sunderland, you need someone who is going to understand what it is like to be in match situations and I think that both of them are people that have both played and managed under high-pressure situations, so I think that either one of them would be good picks.

"I come from an era where you can’t do anything without passion, and people have different ways of showing passion, but both of Ole and Roy have passion in abundance and either would be a good fit for a club like Sunderland.

"Deane was also asked about Paker: "I think so, but Scott had a very good record at Fulham, did well at Bournemouth and then it went downhill when they got promoted. Whether that works against him or not, I’m not sure. One thing that you understand when you’re from the North, is that people want blood, sweat and tears on the shirts, and whilst they want to be entertained, they want 100% effort from the players. That’s why I think the likes of Solskjaer and Keane – it’s in their DNA."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad