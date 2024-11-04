The former Sunderland attacker is now a league title winner under the stewardship of a former Newcastle United player

Ex-Sunderland and Millwall striker Aiden O’Brien is now a league title winner.

The Republic of Ireland International won the League of Ireland title with Shelbourne FC over the weekend under the stewardship of former Newcastle United and Chelsea winger Damien Duff.

O’Brien signed for Sunderland while the club were in League One back in 2020 and stayed for two years, making 53 appearances in all competitions and scoring 11 goals, including a memorable hat-trick against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup back in 2023.

O’Brien was then infamously dropped by then-head coach Lee Johnson for Sunderland’s next league game following his Blackpool hat-trick. After leaving Sunderland, O’Brien has enjoyed stints at Portsmouth, Shrewsbury Town, Gillingham and Sutton United. The 31-year-old attacker then signed for Shelbourne earlier this season.

Reflecting on the 1-0 win in Derry to clinch the league title after an 18-year drought for the club, Duff said: “There is no sweeter place to win than in the trenches. I wasn't even looking outside this game or looking at Rovers or debating what Derry would show up.”

The former Chelsea man continued: "I was transfixed with this, manifesting. For some reason I absolutely believed we were going to do it, I've written it in my diary and had a picture of the trophy on my phone all season. People always laughed at us and said we were not good enough. For kids out there you can do anything you want if you believe in it and attack it every day with energy."