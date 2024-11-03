Several transfer stories have already arisen with Sunderland linked with a couple of incoming deals already as January approaches.

Indeed, Sunderland legend Julio Arca has reacted to reports linking Jordan Henderson with an emotional return to the the Stadium of Light.

“I haven’t seen Jordan play a lot recently or what standard he is at but he is someone local that has gone on to do really well. He did great for the club while he was here and he can bring a lot of experience to Sunderland’s young players.

“It’s good to have experienced players like that as, even if they don’t play all the time, they can help in the changing room and in certain games. Some people will think that Jordan cannot play in every game, but he can bring a lot more than just the football playing side.”

If all of the rumours were to come true, how might Sunderland be lining up come January? We’ve taken a close look at Regis Le Bris’ potential starting XI and bench below...

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson The home grown goalkeeper has been the subject of transfer interest but is expected to stay. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . LB: Dennis Cirkin Sunderland will surely be looking to tie Dennis Cirkin down to a new contract before the end of the season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . RB: Trai Hume Ever dependable, the Northern Irishman has impressed again this season and is one of the first names on Régis Le Bris' teamsheet. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . CB: Chris Mepham The Welsh international's performances since joining on loan from Bournemouth this season have been superb. The defender is also set to stay at the club beyond the window. | Chris Mepham Photo Sales