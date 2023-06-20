Ex-Sunderland man sold for £200k surplus to requirements amid League Two transfer interest
The latest transfer gossip from around the EFL with a former Sunderland player potentially on the move.
The transfer window is currently in full swing with activity across the divisions hotting up as we edge closer to Sunderland's pre-season return date.
And there has been some minor contract news from the Academy of Light with Sunderland youngster Harry Gardiner due at the club today (June 20) to sign a new deal.
The 19-year-old striker was offered a new contract at Sunderland alongside fellow forward Michael Spellman, it was confirmed in the club's retained list earlier this summer.
However, The Echo understands that Gardiner has accepted Sunderland's offer and is due to sign on the dotted line at the Academy of Light on Tuesday.
Here, though, we take a look at the rest of the Championship and EFL transfer gossip doing the rounds:
Interestingly Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has been given an outside shot of taking the recently vacated Sheffield Wednesday role by SkyBet at 33/1 following the departure of Darren Moore.
In other news and according to our sister title, The News, Portsmouth are ready to write off almost £200,000 to drive Denver Hume’s departure this summer.
They state that the League One club are prepared to sanction a "cut-price" exit for the left-back, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at Fratton Park and is attracting interest from League Two clubs.
Elsewhere, former Middlesbrough man Marvin Johnson is of interest to Championship rivals Ipswich Town. Johnson was offered a new deal at Hillsborough but is available on a free transfer if he does not sign. That's according to The Echo's sister title The Star.