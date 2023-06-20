The transfer window is currently in full swing with activity across the divisions hotting up as we edge closer to Sunderland's pre-season return date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old striker was offered a new contract at Sunderland alongside fellow forward Michael Spellman, it was confirmed in the club's retained list earlier this summer.

However, The Echo understands that Gardiner has accepted Sunderland's offer and is due to sign on the dotted line at the Academy of Light on Tuesday.

Here, though, we take a look at the rest of the Championship and EFL transfer gossip doing the rounds:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In other news and according to our sister title, The News, Portsmouth are ready to write off almost £200,000 to drive Denver Hume’s departure this summer.

They state that the League One club are prepared to sanction a "cut-price" exit for the left-back, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at Fratton Park and is attracting interest from League Two clubs.