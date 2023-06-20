Tony Mowbray has been given an outside shot of taking the recently vacated Sheffield Wednesday role by SkyBet.

Wednesday parted company with promotion-wining manager Darren Moore in a shock move on Monday night with the Championship side now searching for a new manager.

Moore guided the Owls to promotion via the play-offs from League One to the Championship at the end of last season at Wembley but has now left Hillsborough owing to a "mutual decision".

Mowbray, who saw speculation regarding his own feature earlier in the summer rear its head, has been given odds of 33/1 by bookmakers SkyBet with ex-Sunderland managers Sam Allardyce and Phil Parkinson also at 33/1.

Carlos Carvalhal (5/4), Bruno Lage (6/1), Steven Gerrard (7/1), Nathan Jones (10/1) and Gary O'Neil (14/1) remain the favourites.