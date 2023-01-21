Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Sunderland tipped to bounce back from Swansea disappointment

Mick McCarthy has to wait for his Blackpool bow (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

David Prutton believes Sunderland will bounce-back from their disappointing 3-1 defeat to Swansea City last time-out when they face a resurgent Middlesbrough on Sunday. Prutton is predicting a tight encounter at the Stadium of Light but believes both teams will have to settle for a point apiece when the final whistle is blown.

Predicting a 2-2 draw, Prutton told Sky Sports: “That was a poor result for Sunderland last Saturday. The red card led to the kind of result which is the difference between finishing in the top six or not come the end of a season.

“Middlesbrough are flying under Michael Carrick. They just look so impressive, and like they have forgotten how to do anything but win. Having said that, Sunderland will be right up for this, and I reckon it could be a case of the spoils being shared in this one.”

Former Cats boss made to wait for Blackpool bow

Former Sunderland manager Mick McCarthy has been made to wait to take charge of his first match as Blackpool manager after the Tangerine’s game with Huddersfield Town was called-off due to a frozen pitch at Bloomfield Road. Both Blackpool and the Terriers currently occupy positions in the relegation zone and will end the weekend in the bottom three following the postponement of their game.

A statement released by Blackpool detailed the reasons for the postponement: "This afternoon's game against Huddersfield Town has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

"Despite the best efforts of the club's groundstaff with covers and lighting rigs, areas of the playing surface have been deemed too hard to play on."

Alex Neil makes Stoke City transfer admission

Stoke CIty boss Alex Neil has revealed he needed to offload players before being able to bring new faces to the club this month. The Potters have seen Liam Delap, Tarique Fosu and Harry Clarke all depart the Bet365 Stadium this month.