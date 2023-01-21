News you can trust since 1873
Dan Neil playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The predicted Sunderland team to face Middlesbrough as Tony Mowbray faces injury setbacks: Photo Gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
2 minutes ago

The Black Cats are still dealing with multiple injury setbacks, after Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Alex Pritchard, Niall Huggins and Elliot Embleton all missed last weekend’s 3-1 defeat against Swansea.

Luke O’Nien will also be suspended against Middlesbrough following his red card against The Swans last time out.

Despite last weekend’s result, Mowbray’s side had been in good form over the festive period.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Has started every league game for Sunderland this season. Will be hoping to keep his first clean sheet in six games.

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. RB: Trai Hume

Took his chance following an injury to Lynden Gooch over the festive period and performed well against Swansea in challenging circumstances after O’Nien’s red card.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Daniel Ballard

After returning from a lengthy injury setback the former Arsenal defender has been a key player for the Black Cats in recent weeks.

Photo: Martin Swinney

4. LB: Lynden Gooch

Started at left-back against Swansea with Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin still unavailable due to injuries.

Photo: Frank Reid

