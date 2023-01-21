The predicted Sunderland team to face Middlesbrough as Tony Mowbray faces injury setbacks: Photo Gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats are still dealing with multiple injury setbacks, after Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Alex Pritchard, Niall Huggins and Elliot Embleton all missed last weekend’s 3-1 defeat against Swansea.
Luke O’Nien will also be suspended against Middlesbrough following his red card against The Swans last time out.
Despite last weekend’s result, Mowbray’s side had been in good form over the festive period.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light: