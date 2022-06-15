Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Hoffmann secures move

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann has been confirmed as an Eintracht Braunschweig player, signing a four-year deal at the 2. Bundesliga club.

Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Ron Thorben-Hoffmann (Picture by FRANK REID)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hoffmann, who started last season as Sunderland’s no.1, played 23 league games in all, before being usurped by Anthony Patterson midway through the campaign.

Unlike Leon Dajaku, who Sunderland signed following the completion of his loan spell, Hoffmann will not return to the Stadium of Light next season and will instead fight for his place at Braunschweig, telling BILD that he hopes to establish himself as the club’s no.1:

“I want to establish myself as a regular goalkeeper in the second division next season.

“My big goal is to get promoted to the first Bundesliga, even if there are only nine goalkeepers from Germany playing there at the moment and they already have a lot of experience with an average of almost 30 years. I will work hard for it.”

QPR sign defender

Queens Park Rangers have signed defender Jake Clarke-Salter on a deal until 2026 after the defender was released by Chelsea.

It was reported yesterday that Michael Beale’s side were leading the race for Clarke-Salter’s signature and as per Fabrizio Romano, it appears the R’s have got their man.

Clarke-Salter played 11 times for Sunderland on-loan in 2018 but was dismissed twice during his short-stay at the Stadium of Light - a stay that the defender admits made him a better player: “I feel I went as a boy and now I’m a man. I got that mental toughness.” Clarke-Salter said in 2019.

“I’ve experienced injuries, red cards, and learnt from my mistakes.”

Tigers ‘make bid’ for MK Dons star

Hull City have submitted a £3million bid for MK Dons midfielder Scott Twine, according to the Telegraph.

Twine was one of the standout players in League One last year, scoring 20 times and grabbing a further 13 assists as Dons finished in 3rd place.