Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

QPR ‘in talks’ with former Black Cat defender

According to Football Insider, QPR are ‘in talks’ to sign Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the month.

Jake Clarke-Salter in-action for Birmingham City. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United and Coventry City have also been credited with an interest in the defender, although Loftus Road is believed to be the most likely destination for the 24-year-old.

Clarke-Salter endured a tough spell at Sunderland during their ill-fated 2017/18 Championship season.

Clarke-Salter played just 11 times for Chris Coleman’s side but was shown two red cards during his time at the Stadium of Light.

As a product of the Chelsea academy, Clarke-Salter is not unfamiliar with loan moves and although his time on Wearside was not a successful one, he has previously revealed that the spell was a learning-curve for him:

“I learned the most at Sunderland,” he said in 2019. “I feel I went as a boy and now I’m a man. I got that mental toughness.

“The team were struggling and, at the time, it’s not the greatest, but the game is full of ups and downs no matter what type of player you are.

“I’ve experienced injuries, red cards, and learnt from my mistakes.”

Trio interested in MK Dons star

Bristol City, Preston North End and Swansea City have reportedly shown an interest in signing MK Dons defender Tennai Watson after he impressed during Dons’ ultimately unsuccessful attempts to seal promotion from League One last season.

Watson, 25, played 36 times in all competitions for Liam Manning's side last season having joined from Reading in the summer.

Baker signs Stoke deal

Former Chelsea youngster Lewis Baker has signed a new long-term deal with Stoke City, extending his stay at the Bet365 Stadium until summer 2025.