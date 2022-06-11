Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Sunderland and their main Championship rivals next season:

Hoffmann set for Germany switch

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann is reportedly set to switch Bayern Munich for Bundesliga II side Eintracht Braunschweig - according to reports in Germany.

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann playing for Sunderland (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hoffmann started the season as Sunderland’s no.1, playing 23 league games in all, before being usurped by Anthony Patterson midway through the campaign.

According to BILD, Braunschweig will sign Hoffmann for a fee believed to be around €300,000 and will offer competition to their current no.1, 36-year-old Jasmin Fejzic.

As picked up by Bavarian Football, Hoffmann told BILD: “I want to establish myself as a regular goalkeeper in the second division next season.

“My big goal is to get promoted to the first Bundesliga, even if there are only nine goalkeepers from Germany playing there at the moment and they already have a lot of experience with an average of almost 30 years. I will work hard for it.”

Trio ‘eye’ Seagulls ace

A trio of Championship clubs are showing interest in Brighton star Alex Cochrane after a series of impressive loan spells away from the club.

The 22-year-old had success in Belgium before spending last season on-loan at Hearts in Scotland where he played 40 times.

According to the Sun, Coventry City, Luton Town and QPR have all shown interest in the defender and could look to prise him away from the Amex Stadium this summer.

Cochrane will enter the final year of his contract and with no obvious route into Graham Potter’s first-team, the Seagulls may look to offload him this summer.

Newly-promoted Rotherham United have also been credited with an interest in the left-back.

Swans snap-up Boro defender

Swansea City have confirmed the capture of Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood for an undisclosed fee with the 20-year-old signing an initial two-year contract at the Swansea.com Stadium.