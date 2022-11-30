The pair worked together at West Brom between 2005-2007 following Carter’s loan stint at the Stadium of Light during the 2004-05 season.

Carter is Birmingham City Women manager and has been set the task of taking the club back into the Women's Super League.

"Tony was of the new breed of managers when he came in,” Carter said about his time with Mowbray. “He was the first manager who wanted to know about you, about how you were and he cared, not just as a player but with what was going on off the pitch.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray looks on from the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Blackpool at Stadium of Light on October 04, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"He was a great guy, in his first sessions you could see it was clear how he wanted to play. He didn't overcomplicate things, everything was with the ball, we did refreshing drills, and he built me up as a player.

"He wanted me to get on the ball and he was the first manager who showed any kind of empathy and that endeared him to the players. You have to be that way now, things have changed and you need a balance really to get to know your players.

