Amad Diallo has explained the activity on his social media accounts in recent days.

The former Sunderland loanee caused a stir on social media after removing all Manchester United-related posts from his Instagram and X accounts amid rumours of crunch talks between the player and Erik ten Hag.

The former Sunderland loanee was the centre of transfer speculation once again in January with a potential loan move spoken about during the winter window.

Manchester United opted to keep Amad at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag to play the attacking midfielder more in the first-team. The Ivorian's minutes so far since January have totalled just 27 with the player reportedly growing unhappy.

However, Amad has revealed that the changes made to his social media were in preparation for Ramadan. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting.

“I’ve deactivated my social media for a month just to focus on Ramadan. Stop the hatred, there’s nothing wrong with what I did," Amad posted on social media before removing his accounts. “It’s holy month for me and social media is a place where there are bad things to see during fasting”.

Amad enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Sunderland last season in the Championship and helped propel Tony Mowbray's side to the play-offs. The Black Cats were keen for the player to return last summer but a knee injury complicated matters.

Mowbray and Amad enjoyed a close relationship during their time on Wearside together - however, the former has since been sacked and is now manager at Birmingham City whilst undergoing treatment for a health issue.

The Black Cats, alongside Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Leicester City, were credited with an interest in Amad this January after his return to fitness following last summer's injury. However, United kept Amad after paying Italian side Atalanta a reported fee of £19million, rising to £37million, for the player in 2020.