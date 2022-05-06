Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Sunderland defender believes that Alex Neil’s side will benefit from not being ‘favourites’ in the play-offs and he expects an ‘amazing’ atmosphere at the Stadium of Light tonight:

“We can do it. I think this is one of the first play-offs we’ve participated in which we’ve not been favourites. You saw how we finished in the league.” Gray told Betred.

"We’ve had a decent end to the season under Alex Neil. He’s shored us up at the back and we’re not conceding as many goals. The away performances have got better and we’ve been unbeaten in 13.

"But we’re playing against a side that many fans would have wanted as the final, Sunderland versus Sheffield Wednesday.

"Darren Moore’s done a brilliant job at Sheffield Wednesday. They’ve got some top players and for me Barry Bannan is the best player in League One and he should be playing in a higher league.

"The atmosphere at the Stadium of Light is going to be absolutely amazing on Friday night. They need something to hold onto before they head to Hillsborough in the return leg on Monday evening as that’s going to be so tough.

"Sunderland got thumped 3-0 there earlier in the season and they didn’t perform. Things have changed since then, but whoever gets to the final are going to have a tough game against Wycombe or MK Dons.”

Former Sunderland player Michael Gray believes Sunderland can be successful in their play-off campaign (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)