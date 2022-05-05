Loading...

Sunderland announce latest stunning ticket sale ahead of Stadium of Light Sheffield Wednesday clash

Sunderland have announced they have sold a staggering 42,500 tickets – so far – for the League One first leg of the play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 7:19 pm

And with another day of sales to go, that figure is expected to rise further.

Sunderland provided the update at teatime on Thursday.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Sheffield Wednesday confirmed the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final against Sunderland at Hillsborough has sold out. Sunderland had already sold out their 2,000-strong allocation for the game.

Sunderland fans.

And the Owls have now announced all home tickets have also sold out.

The play-off game is to be played in front of a record-breaking crowd over the two games with more than 42,000 fans heading to the Stadium of Light on Friday for the first leg.

An Owls club statement read: “Next Monday’s League One play-off second leg tie against Sunderland is now completely sold out for home supporters.

"Remaining tickets went on general sale this morning and all available seats have been sold, including those in the West Stand Lower.”

It added: “Fans are advised to arrive at Hillsborough as early as possible on Monday evening to avoid unnecessary queuing as we welcome our second sell-out attendance in just over a week.”

