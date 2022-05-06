Loading...
Sunderland winger Jack Clarke. Picture by FRANK REID

Alex Neil to make THREE Sunderland changes for Sheffield Wednesday play-off clash - predicted line-up

Sunderland are preparing for the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday – but who will start for the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 6th May 2022, 8:22 am

Over 40,000 fans will attend the match on Wearside, with Alex Neil’s side looking to gain an advantage ahead of next week’s second leg at Hillsborough.

Sunderland have a few injury concerns, though, after Nathan Broadhead was forced off in last week’s 1-0 win at Morecambe.

Dennis Cirkin and Carl Winchester have also been sidelined following setbacks, with the latter likely to miss the rest of the season.

Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start the first leg against Wednesday.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The stopper has started all 15 games under Neil and kept seven clean sheets in those matches.

2. CB: Bailey Wright

Has also started all 15 games under Neil and been a key part of Sunderland's defensive improvements.

3. CB: Danny Batth -

After overcoming his injury setback the January signing has started Sunderland's last three games and given the side more experience and physicality at the back.

4. CB: Dennis Cirkin

The defender has missed the last three games with a calf issue but Neil has said Cirkin has a chance of playing. Luke O'Nien played as a left-sided centre-back at Morecambe and the Sunderland boss will want a more natural option.

