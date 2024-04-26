Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Kelvin Davis has signed a new three-year deal under Stewart Donald at Eastleigh.

The Spitfires are owned by former Sunderland owner Donald, who officially left Sunderland in May 2023 after Kryil Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori bought out his remaining shares.

The following month, Donald agreed to purchase a controlling stake in non-league club Eastleigh, five years after he had sold the club initially. Sunderland's former owner now has no association with the Wearsiders anymore.

Davis was appointed by Donalsd as Eastleigh’s new manager last February after a stint as Southampton's assistant manager. Davis joined Sunderland in June 2005 for a fee of £1.25 million and was part of the team who were relegated from the Premier League.

During his tenure, the 47-year-old secured 20 points in 13 games including five clean sheets and has now been handed a new contract.

“We are delighted Kelvin and Danny have agreed to join us,” Donald said after the deal was announced. “Clearly, we have had a period working together and it is clear that there is a huge desire from both Kelvin and Danny to bring success to Eastleigh.”

“It represents the start of a new era for the club and we very much see this as a long-term appointment. Kelvin has a clear vision of how we need to progress the football club and deliver long-term success.

“I am extremely excited for the future of the club and the supporters will have a massive role to play. It’s crucially important that we are all in this together during this new project! Securing Kelvin and Danny for an initial three years shows our confidence in them and their ability to deliver for Eastleigh FC.’

After signing the new deal, Davis said: “It’s really important to understand that the project at Eastleigh FC is a big one and one we’re really excited to get our teeth into. Myself and Danny [Butterfield] have seen the potential since we’ve come into the club.