As Sunderland’s season fizzles out under interim head coach Mike Dodds, speculation has grown regarding the upcoming summer transfer window.
But what about incoming transfers? Sunderland have already been linked with several players ahead of the summer window. Here, we take a look at each.
1. Josh Murphy
Sunderland may be in need of a new winger during the summer if Jack Clarke is to leave as expected for the Premier League. Murphy has played at a high level during his career and would provide the Black Cats’ young squad with some much-needed experience. The 29-year-old, who is the twin brother of Newcastle’s Jacob Murphy, has scored six goals and provided four assists in League One for Oxford this season, helping the U’s climb up the table. Murphy will be out of contract at the Kassam Stadium this summer, after signing a two-year deal at the club following his release from Cardiff in 2022. The Bluebirds paid Norwich a reported £11million for Murphy in 2018 after he came through the ranks at Carrow Road. The winger also had a loan spell at Preston after moving to South Wales
2. Amad Diallo
Amad continues to be in and out of the picture at Manchester United even after scoring a winner against rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup. The attacking midfielder doesn’t seem to be fancied by Erik ten Hag. Sunderland would be interested should Amad become available. Whether his return to the Stadium of Light is a realistic proposition is another matter.
3. Kieffer Moore
Sunderland were interested in a move for Kieffer Moore last January before Ipswich Town swooped. The Welshman is likely to be available again this summer.
4. Sam Tickle
Birmingham City are reportedly set to rival Sunderland over a deal for Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle. The England under-21 stopper has been dubbed as one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL by some publications and was heavily linked with a move to The Blues during last January's transfer window. Sunderland, though, are the latest club to be linked to Tickle as a potential replacement for Anthony Patterson should Mike Dodds' first choice leave the club this summer. Photo: Cameron Howard
