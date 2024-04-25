1 . Josh Murphy

Sunderland may be in need of a new winger during the summer if Jack Clarke is to leave as expected for the Premier League. Murphy has played at a high level during his career and would provide the Black Cats’ young squad with some much-needed experience. The 29-year-old, who is the twin brother of Newcastle’s Jacob Murphy, has scored six goals and provided four assists in League One for Oxford this season, helping the U’s climb up the table. Murphy will be out of contract at the Kassam Stadium this summer, after signing a two-year deal at the club following his release from Cardiff in 2022. The Bluebirds paid Norwich a reported £11million for Murphy in 2018 after he came through the ranks at Carrow Road. The winger also had a loan spell at Preston after moving to South Wales