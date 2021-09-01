That’s after the Manchester United academy graduate joined Salford City in League Two.

The Ammies are part-owned by former Red Devils legends Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Paul Scholes.

The defender, who left Shrewsbury Town at the end of the last season, has signed a one-year deal with the club.

Donald Love during his Sunderland days

Love, 26, signed for Sunderland in the Premier League but suffered two relegations with the Black Cats and was eventually released in 2019.

Speaking after the move, Love said: “It’s really good to get here, get going and hopefully we can do really well this year.

“It’s a really good setup and I can’t wait to get going on the pitch. The manager’s been really good with me, he’s a really nice guy and hopefully I can come in and do well for him.

“I can play a few positions, hopefully I can come and make an impact on the team, and hopefully get up to people, get. around the pitch get after the ball.”

Salford’s manager Gary Bowyer added: “It’s great to get Donald in, he has been training with us and will provide competition in a variety of positions which will be a big asset for us this season.

“He has quality on the ball, and he is a competitive lad who we are looking forward to working with.”

Love becomes Salford City’s 12th signing of the summer with the defender in contention for Saturday’s visit to Carlisle United in League Two.

