Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane has taken a swipe at Newcastle United and Anthony Gordon.

Keane appeared on The Overlap with Wearside-born Jill Scott, former teammate Gary Neville alongside ex-England duo Ian Wright and Jamie Carragher. Following the show’s interview with Anthony Gordon earlier in the week, the Newcastle United winger became a topic of conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon outlined his ambition during the interview with Neville and also discussed his decision to leave his boyhood club, Everton, reiterating a desire to win trophies during his career Gordon moved from The Toffees to The Magpies for £40million in January 2023.

“Do you know what I asked him, by the way?” Neville said during the conversation. “I said. ‘To be honest with you, I couldn't work out when Chelsea bid £40million for you and then Newcastle bid £40million for you...’ I couldn’t work out why as he wasn’t that level of player.”

Keane then interrupted: “Yeah, but he has gone to a club who has won nothing for 50 years lads so he isn’t that smart. He’s not that smart.”

Wright responded: “Yeah, but he is going to try and help them do that. He is the kind of player that can help them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad