Ex-Sunderland boss Roy Keane takes swipe at Newcastle United and Anthony Gordon
Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane has taken a swipe at Newcastle United and Anthony Gordon.
Keane appeared on The Overlap with Wearside-born Jill Scott, former teammate Gary Neville alongside ex-England duo Ian Wright and Jamie Carragher. Following the show’s interview with Anthony Gordon earlier in the week, the Newcastle United winger became a topic of conversation.
Gordon outlined his ambition during the interview with Neville and also discussed his decision to leave his boyhood club, Everton, reiterating a desire to win trophies during his career Gordon moved from The Toffees to The Magpies for £40million in January 2023.
“Do you know what I asked him, by the way?” Neville said during the conversation. “I said. ‘To be honest with you, I couldn't work out when Chelsea bid £40million for you and then Newcastle bid £40million for you...’ I couldn’t work out why as he wasn’t that level of player.”
Keane then interrupted: “Yeah, but he has gone to a club who has won nothing for 50 years lads so he isn’t that smart. He’s not that smart.”
Wright responded: “Yeah, but he is going to try and help them do that. He is the kind of player that can help them.”
Scott added: “He has had a good season,” before Keane said: “Yeah, but he’s still gone to a club who has won nothing for 50 years. Scott responded: “You can keep saying that for me... I’m a Mackem!”
