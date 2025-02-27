Sunderland’s Championship rivals are harbouring play-off ambitions this season.

Millwall head coach Alex Neil has highlighted his successful promotion campaign with Sunderland as a blueprint as he looks to kick on towards the play-off places with the Lions this season.

The Scot arrived at The Den in late December, and after a sluggish start in which he lost two of his first three matches, has enjoyed a steady run of form that has guided his new club to within six points of the top six. Indeed, at the time of writing, Millwall have lost just once in the Championship since the end of January.

For his part, Neil has previous when it comes to guiding teams to promotion after a mid-season appointment. The 43-year-old was parachuted in to replace Lee Johnson at the Stadium of Light in February 2022, and just three months later, helped Sunderland to seal a long-awaited return to the second tier via the League One play-offs.

And it would appear that the ex-Black Cats boss is looking to his time on Wearside for inspiration as he hopes to enact a similar success story in the capital. Speaking to South London News, he said: “I think our form in general’s been good. I think that’s probably the main contributing factor. We’re at the business end of the season, games are very important. If you look at the wins that we have had, we needed those wins at the time we got them. We’re now one loss in nine. So I think we’ve started to find a bit of rhythm in terms of how we play.

“I think that any club that I’ve joined mid-season, I went into Sunderland mid-season, I went into Norwich mid-season, so I’ve done a few mid-season ones and what I find with all of them, if there’s ever going to be any sort of rough patches, it’s normally the first few games where you’re trying to get to know the players, you’re try to get to know how things land and what’s the best system and how we should go about games.

“I think we’ve started to find a bit of rhythm in terms of what that looks like for us. I think the players have been brilliant, in terms of taking information and carrying out what we spoke about on the pitch.

“We’ve got some players coming back from injury, which have helped us. And I think that momentum, that sort of feel good factor when you’re winning games, we can score goals, we’re defensively strong in the majority of the games. When you put all that together that’s where we find ourselves.”

Neil is not the only former Sunderland employee currently on the books at Millwall. Alongside the head coach, the Lions also boast Duncan Watmore, George Honeyman, and Aaron Connolly amongst their ranks, with the latter having departed the Stadium of Light to seal a free transfer to The Den last month.

