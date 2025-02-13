Championship round-up: The Scot was in charge of the Black Cats as they won promotion in 2022.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a busy couple of days in the Championship, with a midweek round of fixtures, a managerial departure at a play-off rival and another win for Sunderland. Here’s the latest SAFC-related news.

Sunderland boss explains defender switch

Régis Le Bris said Dan Ballard showed his quality after recalling the Sunderland defender to the starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Mepham dropped to the bench after a long run in the starting XI following his arrival on loan from Bournemouth earlier in the campaign. Ballard helped Sunderland see out Luton Town’s physical threat in an important 2-0 win, but Le Bris said he was selection was also a reward for his excellent displays in training.

He said: “That [Ballard’s physicality] was a good reason, but at the same time, he was ready to play and, in that part of the squad, we have a bit more depth now so it is possible to manage different players according to the challenge we have.”

Sunderland’s promotion rivals suffer a major setback

Blackburn Rovers have placed David Lowe in temporary charge of their team as they search for a new head coach.

John Eustace’s shock decision to leave for relegation strugglers Derby County was confirmed on Thursday morning. Eustace had not taken the Blackburn team for their game away at West Brom last night, in which they recorded an impressive 2-0 win under Lowe’s management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released this morning, Blackburn said that they respected Eustace’s decision to move closer to home and to his former club, and that the search had begun for a permanent replacement. The win over West Brom means Eustace’s successor will pick up a side in the play-off places and firmly in contention for promotion.

Former Sunderland boss reacts to heavy defeat

Meanwhile, former Sunderland boss Alex Neil’s Millwall were hammered 5-1 by relegation candidates Plymouth Argyle in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

The Scot was in charge of the Black Cats as they won promotion back to the Championship from League One in 2022, but left the Stadium of Light in August of that year to join Stoke City. Neil lasted until December the following year before being relieved of his duties with the Potters languishing 20th in the second tier.

Neil was then appointed as Millwall’s manager at the end of 2024. The Lions are currently 14th in the Championship under the Scots’ stewardship and had won their last three games in the league before being hammered 5-1 by strugglers Plymouth Argyle during their last fixture away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Neil told the Southwark News: “I’m bitterly disappointed. It couldn’t have gone much worse for us if I’m being honest. I think that the goals that we did concede, I didn’t think Plymouth needed to do much to score them if I’m honest.

“Obviously it’s very rare, you probably look back over the last decade that I’ve been in the Championship, that my team would ever concede five goals. So from that perspective, that for me is bitterly disappointing for me as it is for the players. But the fact is, whether we lose 1-0 or whether we lose 5-1, I know it’s very, very different, but it’s three points gone. We need to focus on what the next game looks like.”

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris explains his big Chris Mepham call and delivers verdict on Sunderland's crucial win over Luton