Sunderland’s promotion rivals have suffered a major setback

Blackburn Rovers have placed David Lowe in temporary charge of their team as they search for a new head coach.

John Eustace’s shock decision to leave for relegation strugglers Derby County was confirmed on Thursday morning. Eustace had not taken the Blackburn team for their game away at West Brom last night, in which they recorded an impressive 2-0 win under Lowe’s management.

In a statement released this morning, Blackburn said that they respected Eustace’s decision to move closer to home and to his former club, and that the search had begun for a permanent replacement. The win over West Brom means Eustace’s successor will pick up a side in the play-off places and firmly in contention for promotion.

“Blackburn Rovers can confirm that John Eustace has left his role as Head Coach to take up a position with another Championship club,” a statement said.

“While we are disappointed by his decision to leave at this crucial stage of the season, we fully understand that the opportunity to move closer to his family and return to a former club played a significant role in his choice. The club had hoped that John would see out the season and continue the fantastic work he has done, particularly after strengthening the squad in January and guiding us into a strong position in the league.

“However, with 14 games remaining and a real chance to push for a play-off place, the focus remains on achieving our ambitions. Football is always evolving, and while we part ways with John Eustace, this also presents an exciting opportunity for the new head coach to build on our current positive position.

“We remain in a good place in the league and the togetherness of the players, staff and supporters can all play a huge role in making it a successful end to the season. We would like to thank John Eustace, along with his assistants Matt Gardiner and Keith Downing, for their dedication and hard work over the past year. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

“David Lowe will continue to take temporary charge of first-team affairs, supported by Damien Johnson, Ben Benson, Mike Sheron and Paul Butler, until a permanent successor is appointed.”

Speaking after Eustace’s appointment was confirmed, Derby County chairman David Clowes said he was ‘excited’ to get the deal over the line.

“I’m excited to welcome John back to Derby County,” he said.

“Fans will remember him for his craft, commitment and intelligence. He was a real leader.

“I’ve followed his managerial career with interest, and it’s clear he has the qualities we need to maintain our progress. He helped both Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City avoid relegation, before taking Birmingham to sixth place prior to his departure. He has repeated that achievement at Blackburn Rovers, leaving behind a team in the play-off places.

"I am thrilled that he shares our belief in the potential of Derby County and that he wants to play a leading role in our plans. When we bought the club, I was moved by the passion, solidarity and shared belief that bonded all of us who cared about Derby County. From the players, to the staff and to every single fan, we shared a determination to save the club and drive it forward.

"It's the same bond we need now as we get behind John and the players for these final 14 games. That bond was clear at Norwich last Saturday, a team fighting and refusing to be beaten, urged on by our magnificent support. This is now a season within a season and it’s time for that passion, solidarity and shared belief again, to show what the Rams mean to us all.”