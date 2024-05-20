Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Sunderland striker has made several appearances since his sacking by Hartlepool United

Kevin Phillips believes he would have been worth an eye-watering nine-figure fee in the transfer market if he were playing in the modern era.

The former Sunderland hero netted an astonishing 130 goals in 235 appearances during his prime at the Stadium of Light between 1997 and 2003. The striker also bagged 30 during his first season in the Premier League and became the only Englishman to win the Golden Shoe after forming an imperious partnership with Niall Quinn.

Phillips picked up eight England caps but failed to break through as a regular for his country in an era of intense competition.

“If I was playing now, I might be worth £100m and picking up 50 caps for England,” speaking after his sacking as Hartlepool United boss recently.

“I feel privileged to have got eight England caps. I was in every squad for two years and I went to Euro 2000. I was competing with seven or eight class strikers in my time and playing for Sunderland. I was privileged to have got eight caps amongst the likes of Alan Shearer, Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Andy Cole and Teddy Sheringham. There is no competition for England strikers now.

“My only bitterness is that I didn’t get any minutes at Euro 2000. We got knocked out in the group stages and I remember warming up in front of Kevin Keegan as if to say ‘Get me on the pitch’. I’d just come off the back of a 30-goal season in the Premier League, but I didn’t get any minutes.”

Sunderland are currently without a head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year. The Black Cats, though, are expected to appoint a new man this summer.

“I played golf up in the North East during the weekend with a big Sunderland fan, and he mentioned, which I think got sacked harshly, Liam Rosenior,” Phillips said.