Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:
Doyle’s classy message
Callum Doyle has thanked Sunderland fans for supporting him during a ‘wonderful’ loan spell at the club.
Doyle featured 44 times in all-competitions for the Black Cats last season and netted his only goal for the club during the 5-0 demolition of Sheffield Wednesday at the end of December.
The 18-year-old, who has now returned to his parent-club Manchester City, posted a classy message on Twitter following his departure from the club:
“As I return to my parent club Manchester City I would like to thank everyone at Sunderland AFC for the fantastic opportunities given to me.” Doyle wrote.
"I enjoyed a brilliant season and worked alongside an amazing squad who taught me so much, not forgetting the wonderful fans who supported me.”
The defender has recently been in international action, scoring a goal against Israel for England Under-19’s in their European Championship triumph last week.
Wickham on-trial at Reading
Reading have taken former Black Cat striker Connor Wickham on-trial after he featured in their pre-season game with Colchester United at the weekend.
Reading, who currently have a transfer embargo hanging over them and have just lost key-man John Swift to West Brom, may be forced to look for loans and sign free agents this summer with Wickham a potential option for the Royals.
Wickham, who scored 15 times in 91 appearances for Sunderland, is looking for his third club in a year having had a spell at Preston North End before joining MK Dons in January.
The 29-year-old was part of the MK Dons side that defeated Sunderland in February, scoring the winner for his side 15 minutes from time.
Bruce rules-out midfielder move
West Brom boss Steve Bruce has ruled-out a move for former Baggies midfielder Okay Yokuslu after his contract at Celta Vigo expired.
Yokuslu spent six-months on loan at the Hawthorns in 2021, but Bruce doesn’t believe he will be making a return this summer:
“He was a very good player, he didn’t play a lot last year – if I’m being brutally honest I think that ship might have sailed.”