Doyle’s classy message

Callum Doyle has thanked Sunderland fans for supporting him during a ‘wonderful’ loan spell at the club.

Doyle featured 44 times in all-competitions for the Black Cats last season and netted his only goal for the club during the 5-0 demolition of Sheffield Wednesday at the end of December.

The 18-year-old, who has now returned to his parent-club Manchester City, posted a classy message on Twitter following his departure from the club:

“As I return to my parent club Manchester City I would like to thank everyone at Sunderland AFC for the fantastic opportunities given to me.” Doyle wrote.

"I enjoyed a brilliant season and worked alongside an amazing squad who taught me so much, not forgetting the wonderful fans who supported me.”

Connor Wickham in action for Crystal Palace against Sunderland (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The defender has recently been in international action, scoring a goal against Israel for England Under-19’s in their European Championship triumph last week.

Wickham on-trial at Reading

Reading have taken former Black Cat striker Connor Wickham on-trial after he featured in their pre-season game with Colchester United at the weekend.

Reading, who currently have a transfer embargo hanging over them and have just lost key-man John Swift to West Brom, may be forced to look for loans and sign free agents this summer with Wickham a potential option for the Royals.

Wickham, who scored 15 times in 91 appearances for Sunderland, is looking for his third club in a year having had a spell at Preston North End before joining MK Dons in January.

The 29-year-old was part of the MK Dons side that defeated Sunderland in February, scoring the winner for his side 15 minutes from time.

Bruce rules-out midfielder move

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has ruled-out a move for former Baggies midfielder Okay Yokuslu after his contract at Celta Vigo expired.

