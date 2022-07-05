Loading...

Callum Doyle's message for 'wonderful' Sunderland fans ahead of Manchester City return

Callum Doyle has thanked Sunderland’s ‘wonderful’ fans for their support during his time at the club.

By Phil Smith
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 2:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 2:31 pm

Doyle is preparing to return to Manchester City for pre-season after playing an integral role in England U19s Euro success.

The central defender scored the crucial second-half equaliser against Israel in the final, with his side then going on to win 3-1 after extra time.

It marked the end of a remarkable first season in senior football for Doyle, who played 44 times across all competitions as Sunderland won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Former Sunderland loanee Callum Doyle

Doyle took to twitter on Tuesday and posted: “As I return to my parent club Manchester City I would like to thank everyone at Sunderland AFC for the fantastic opportunities given to me.

"I enjoyed a brilliant season and worked along side an amazing squad who taught me so much, not forgetting the wonderful fans who supported me.”

It is not yet clear whether Doyle will be available for loan again this season but at this current stage a return to Wearside appears unlikely.

In reacting to the arrival of Arsenal defender Dan Ballard last week, head coach Alex Neil appeared to signal that they would not be pursuing a deal

“First and foremost, Daniel will add competition,” Neil said.

"Callum Doyle’s loan deal ended in May and Arby Xhemajli left the club, so we wanted to add in that area and Daniel fits into our structure of being a young, up and coming player who also has Championship experience.”

SunderlandManchester CityAlex NeilIsraelDan Ballard