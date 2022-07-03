Former Sunderland and Crystal Palace striker spotted in-action for Championship side Reading

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a tweet now deleted by Colchester, Wickham was spotted in a Reading shirt as he searches for a new club after being released by MK Dons.

Wickham, who scored 15 times in 91 appearances for Sunderland, is looking for his third club in a year having had a spell at Preston North End before joining Liam Manning’s side in January.

Reading were 2-0 victors over Colchester on Saturday but Wickham did not get on the score sheet for the Royals.

Connor Wickham in action for Sunderland (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)

Wickham was part of the MK Dons side that defeated Sunderland in February, scoring the winner for his side 15 minutes from time.