Former Sunderland and Crystal Palace striker spotted in-action for Championship side Reading

Connor Wickham has reportedly been spotted in-action for Reading during their training game with Colchester United.

By Joe Buck
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 7:00 am

In a tweet now deleted by Colchester, Wickham was spotted in a Reading shirt as he searches for a new club after being released by MK Dons.

Wickham, who scored 15 times in 91 appearances for Sunderland, is looking for his third club in a year having had a spell at Preston North End before joining Liam Manning’s side in January.

Reading were 2-0 victors over Colchester on Saturday but Wickham did not get on the score sheet for the Royals.

Connor Wickham in action for Sunderland (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)

Wickham was part of the MK Dons side that defeated Sunderland in February, scoring the winner for his side 15 minutes from time.

"It was nice to get a good reception from the fans,” Whickham said after that match, “but ultimately we're on track for a good end to the season, so it's a massive three points to us and I'm buzzing."

