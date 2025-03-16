Coventry City thrashed Sunderland 3-0 at the CBS Arena to spark Championship play-off hopes

Former Liverpool and Coventry City goalkeeper Steven Ogrizovic believes there could be “psychological scars” if Sunderland meet the Sky Blues in the play-offs.

Haji Wright scored a hat-trick as Sunderland fell to their heaviest defeat of the season at Coventry City. The Black Cats were two goals down at half time thanks to Wright’s brace, and though there were some brief signs of a revival midway through the second half, Wright’s brilliant finish put the game to bed.

Sunderland are currently fourth in the Championship under Régis Le Bris and look nailed onto finish in the top-six positions despite Saturday’s 3-0 drubbing away from home. Coventry’s good form under Frank Lampard has seen the club move up to fifth place in the league with a potential clash against the Black Cats on the cards in the play-offs.

Speaking to BBC Radio, Ogrizovic said: “It was the complete performance. The goals, clean sheets, and a Haji Wright hat-trick, it was wonderful stuff. If these two meet each other in the play-offs, there could potentially be some psychological scars.”

Sunderland legend Gary Bennett added on the game to the BBC: “Coventry were up for it, Sunderland wasn’t. I think it’s good we’re going into the international break. When you come up against players like Haji Wright you need to be able to deal with him, but we couldn’t. It wasn't good enough.”

With the chances of the two meeting in the play-offs come the end of the campaign growing with every passing game, Lampard has insisted that his team cannot count on finishing on the top six yet. He also said any future clash with Sunderland would 'feel completely different' given the sheer amount of football to be played between now and then.

“Well we may or may not but if we do, that game in two months’ time or whatever will look and feel completely different," Lampard said. "It’s good for the players that they can feel that they played like they did against them today but who knows what the future holds. But it’s good that the belief is growing, that’s for sure, but those play-off games will look and feel different.

“We have eight games in a month when we get back but I know football and I know there’s a lot of points still to play for," Lampard added. I watched Bristol City win on Friday night and there will be weeks when we’ll be looking at others and might not get a result, so I am certainly not getting excited at this moment. That performance excited me. It’s [play-off fate] in our hands, yes, but there can be twists and turns so we just have to focus on this next one after the break.”

Sunderland are next in action against Millwall at home after the international break.