Sunderland fell to a disappointing defeat at Coventry City on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland's heavy defeat to Coventry City was a reminder that they cannot afford to drop their standards in the weeks ahead.

The Black Cats fell to their biggest loss of the season after a hat trick from Haji Wright, offering only the smallest of resistance in a 3-0 loss. Le Bris said his team had looked 'exhausted' on the pitch and that the result and scoreline was fully deserved. He said his players had shown that this was a one-off rather than a recurring pattern but warned that they needed to quickly recapture their best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The main message is the same, if we drop by just 5% or 10% in our commitment, willingness, quality of behaviour... This league is tough," Le Bris said.

"It can be really violent when you are not at the level. It's a good reminder I think that sometimes you can play bad football but you are not punished, and I think this afternoon we were punished. The result was deserved, nothing else to say.

"Now it's a question of reaction. When you look at what we have built before, we have to trust this. Today should be an accident I think but at the same time, we have to understand the reasons behind the defeat."

Sunderland are in an unusual position in which their play-off fate seems determined even with eight games of the campaign to play, and Le Bris was keen to keep this defeat in perspective as a result.

"It's still a good season," Le Bris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are frustrated and disappointed, this is very clear. It was the 38th game, so it is a long season and the core of our group has been very small. It's an important reminder for us about the performance, the pillars that we need to have. When we are not connected with our foundations, we'll struggle and probably it is important to live this kind of experience to build a strong future."

Sunderland boss issues injury update after Coventry City defeat

Dennis Cirkin has suffered a hamstring injury, adding to Sunderland's again lengthy list of injury concerns.

Régis Le Bris confirmed earlier in his pre-match press conference that the defender will need to be assessed after the 3-0 defeat to Coventry City on Saturday afternoon, with Cirkin limping out midway through the second half. Cirkin had won his first call up to the England U21 set up on Friday, but his involvement in those games now appears to be in doubt.

"I don't know really how serious it is, we'll see probably on Sunday or on Monday," Le Bris said.

"He has a hamstring injury."

Leo Hjelde is expected to return after the international break after missing Saturday's game with a minor injury, meaning Le Bris does have some cover if Cirkin does have an issue.