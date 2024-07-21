Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former manager Gus Poyet was in attendance as Sunderland drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at the Pinatar Arena on Sunday evening

Sunderland produced an encouraging performance from Friday night as they drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at the Pinatar Arena. Jack Clarke’s penalty put Sunderland ahead in the first half, with Omar Richards levelling the scores just after the interval.

Forest dominated thereafter but Sunderland came back strongly, their substitutes impacting the game well and almost nicking a winner through Nazariy Rusyn in front of the onlooking former Leeds United and Chelsea man Poyet, who has a strong relationship with Black Cats co-owner Juan Sartori.

Poyet managed Sunderland to three wins against Newcastle United during his time on Wearside and took the club to the 2014 Capital One Cup final at Wembley, where they lost against Manchester City after taking the lead.

The Uruguayan is now the manager of the Greece national team and was linked with the Republic of Ireland at the end of last season. Poyet’s name was even mentioned with the Sunderland job after the sacking of Michael Beale last season.

“Sunderland are a good club with a big fan base. Last season they overperformed by reaching the play-offs,” Poyet said about his former club last April, before the appointment of new head coach Régis Le Bris.

“Expectations became bigger as they came into this season and with a young squad they need time. Michael Beale came in and went and Michael Dodds’ second spell has been difficult. With all the changes, it’s tough to progress as the team needs stability now.

Ex-Sunderland boss Gus Poyet was in attendance at Friday's match against Nottingham Forest | Ian Horrocks

“This season’s finishing position is maybe where Sunderland were expected to finish last year, then this year to progress up the table. But now is a time for calm at Sunderland. They must have a vision for where they want to go and follow that path. The excellent young players need a head coach to guide them and they can push on next season.”

Asked if he was interested in the job, he said: “I am in touch with the Sunderland owners as I know them well. It’s a good club with lots of potential.”